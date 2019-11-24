Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota included in Winter Storm Watch starting Tuesday night

article

Snow starting late Tuesday night could impact travelers getting ready to make trips for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northwest Iowa.

Meteorologist Ian Leonard says some areas could get hit with four to seven inches of snow with winds, between 20 to 40 miles per hour, potentially worsening travel conditions.

However, Ian says there the track of the storm is still being determined and could change as Tuesday night approaches. However, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin are the target area right now for heavy snow.