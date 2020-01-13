Twin Cities gets another round of snow Monday night

article

After a quick blast of winter weather made for some slippery travel Sunday night, another round of light snow arrived Monday night. Residents should also expect the possibility of brief freezing drizzle mixing in across the greater Metro. This could all make for another slow commute Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported there 127 crashes and 66 spin outs between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday morning. Of those 127 crashes, 17 resulted injuries although only one was serious.

SNOW TOTALS MONDAY MORNING