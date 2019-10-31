Trick-or-treating forecast: Bundle up this Halloween

article

It is going to be chilly night for trick-or-treating this Halloween--but do not worry, it will be nothing like the infamous 1991 Halloween blizzard.

After highs in the upper 30s, it will cool to the mid-30s by the time the kids head out to collect their candy this evening. Sunset is at 6:03 p.m.

The Twin Cities metro will slowly chill back to below freezing by 8 p.m., but overall it will be a clear, quiet (except for the ghosts and goblins) and DRY night for trick-or-treating.

Happy Halloween!