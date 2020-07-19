The characteristics and locations of the 4 tornadoes confirmed Saturday in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The National Weather Service confirmed four separate tornadoes in the Twin Cities area Saturday, some taking place in the early morning hours and others occurring in the evening.
Two in the Braham, Minnesota area and two in the Afton, Minnesota area were reported. No injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the tornadoes.
A truck on its side after heavy winds in Clifton, Wis.
Here is what the National Weather Service found after preliminary investigations Sunday:
Northwest Isanti County tornado – EF-1
NWS officials say the tornado embedded with severe thunderstorms that produced straight line wind damage, but a concentrated area exhibited “tornado characteristics.”
Advertisement
When: Saturday at 12:59 a.m.
Where: Between Ogilvie and Braham, Minnesota
Peak wind speed: 90 mph
Length: 3 miles
Width: 100 yards
Injuries/fatalities: None
Rush Lake tornado – EF-0
NWS officials say this brief tornado spun up in a line of severe thunderstorms damaging boats and docks along the lake. Straight line wind damage also occurred.
When: Saturday at 1:24 a.m.
Where: West and south sides of Rush Lake in Braham, Minnesota
Peak wind speed: 80 mph
Length: 1.5 miles
Width: 100 yards
Injuries fatalities: None
Woodbury/Afton tornado – EF-0
NWS officials say while no damage was found, radar confirmed a tornado based on “a brief tornadic debris signature.”
When: Saturday at 9:42 p.m.
Where: Between Woodbury and Afton, Minnesota
Peak wind speed: 65 mph
Length: 3.1 miles
Width: 50 yards
Injuries/fatalities: None
Washington County, Minnesota/Pierce County, Wisconsin tornado – EF-1
NWS officials say extensive tree damage was found along the path of the tornado that snapped trees about half way up. The heaviest damage was sustained on top of a bluff as the tornado crossed the river into Wisconsin. Some farm buildings were damaged.
When: Saturday at 9:53 p.m.
Where: Hastings, Minnesota to River Falls, Wisconsin
Peak wind speed: 100 mph
Length: 9.5 miles
Width: 400 yards
Injuries/fatalities: None