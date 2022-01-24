Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Temperatures plummet again through Wednesday morning

Monday's forecast: Cold weather is coming

Overnight and into Tuesday will see a Wind Chill Advisory as air temps drop to around -14.

(FOX 9) - Another week and another shot of arctic air is on its way. We have certainly gotten used to the super cold air coming straight out of the Arctic Circle. But that doesn't make it any less dangerous, especially since this shot of cold will rival some of the coldest numbers we've seen all season.

Monday afternoon forecast: Extreme cold temps for Minnesota

Minnesota is going back into the freezer this week, as the metro is set to see some of its coldest temperatures this winter.

Much colder air is pushing southward out of Canada behind our parade of clippers that brought a few inches of snow to many spots over the weekend. Temperatures themselves will be cold enough, but breezes will hang around as well, with maybe the exception of early Wednesday morning. Because of that, wind chills will be FAR below zero and could surpass -50° in some spots north of I-94... and -40° closer to the Twin Cities.

Thankfully, much like the last several cold snaps, it won't last all that long. After a wicked cold morning Wednesday, many areas could rise some 40°+ by Wednesday evening.