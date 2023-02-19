Sunday's weather is the calm before the storm

A quiet day Sunday before some mid-week storms could dump a lot of snow on the state.

Sunday will start off with temps in the 20s with a midday high around 34 degrees.

President’s Day and the week ahead could see some active storms that will bring the threat of accumulating snow.

The light snow will likely arrive Monday afternoon before the heavier stuff rolls into the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Fox 9 and Fox9.com for updates on snow totals and possible closures.