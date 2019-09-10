Summer weather returns Tuesday, rain and storms to move in overnight

article

It will feel more like summer Tuesday with a bright and humid afternoon and a high around 80 degrees--our first 80-degree day in three weeks. The last 80-degree was back on Aug. 20.

Rain and storms will move across the state later tonight, but will probably not reach the Twin Cities until well after midnight. We could even see some very heavy rain, with gauges adding up to 2 inches or more across southern Minnesota.

It will stay wet through Wednesday and Thursday. There will likely be periods of rain and rumbles Wednesday, then heavier rain opportunities and stronger storms Wednesday night into Thursday.

Most areas could easily see 2-4 inches of rain by the time this system rolls out late Thursday night.