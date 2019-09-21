Storms pushing through central Minnesota on Saturday

article

Tornado warnings were issued Saturday afternoon as storms move through central Minnesota.

Central Minnesota, including parts of the northern Twin Cities metro, face a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday, which could create damaging winds, hail, and have the potential to create an isolated tornado or two.

Around 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties which expired at 4:15 p.m. Another round of warnings were issued shortly after for Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties that were also later cancelled.

More storms are expected to move through the evening.