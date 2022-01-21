State Patrol advises NW Minnesota drivers to stay off road, reports more than 200 crashes, spinouts

article

Minnesota State Patrol is advising drivers to stay off the roads Friday night in northwest and west-central Minnesota due to high winds and blowing snow.

Troopers are advising drivers not to travel on Highway 2 from East Grand Forks to Crookston in northwest Minnesota since there is "no visibility" on the roads.

From 3-9:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to 166 crashes, 111 vehicle spin outs and/or off the road, and one jackknifed semi truck throughout the state. Thirteen of the crashes involved injuries.

Continue to check road conditions and crash updates at 511mn.org.

RELATED: Parade of storms will give Minnesota 3 chances for mostly light snow over the weekend