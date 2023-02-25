St. Paul, Minneapolis free winter storm parking ends this weekend

Free parking options offered in Minneapolis and St. Paul during this past week’s winter storm are expiring this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

St. Paul free parking deadlines

In St. Paul, free parking at downtown ramps ended at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Any cars that have not exited the ramp by 12 p.m. Saturday may be charged. Those parking ramps include:

Smith Ramp (145 Smith St)

Kellogg Underground Ramp (129 Kellogg Blvd)

Lawson Ramp (10 West 6th St)

Lowertown Ramp (316 Jackson St)

7A Ramp (13 West Exchange St)

Robert Street Ramp (95 East 7th St)

Block 19 Ramp (145 East 7th St)

World Trade Center Ramp (477 Cedar St)

If you parked your car at one of the available St. Paul recreation center parking lots, make sure you move your car out of the lot by Sunday at 5 p.m.

Minneapolis free parking deadlines

In Minneapolis, vehicles must be out of the following lots and ramps by 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26:

Vineland Place Ramp at the Walker Art Center (727 Vineland Place)

Minneapolis Farmers Market lot under I-94 (225 East Lyndale Ave N)

Basilica lot under I-94 (13 North 17th St.)

Salvation Army Lot (601 North 4th Street)

Lyn-Lake Lot (2940 Garfield Ave. S).

Seven Points Parking Ramp (1375 W. 31st Street)

MoZaic Art Parking Ramp (1340 Lagoon Ave.)

St. Paul snow plowing update

Saturday morning, St. Paul Public Works provided an update on the post-snowstorm plowing operations in the city. Day Plow Routes were completed at 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

This weekend, St. Paul will have we have limited crews doing additional re-plowing and salting throughout the city, as well as responding to complaints. The city asks drivers to avoid parking in areas that have not been plowed to the curb.

The city is ticketing and towing cars on Saturday, Sunday and Monday that have not moved since the snow emergency. The snow emergency lasts 96 hours, or until Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

To report a car, call 651-266-9800, press option 2, and give the description, license plate and address or cross streets.

The snow emergency lasts 96 hours, or until Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. More info: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/public-works/street-maintenance/snow-emergency

Minneapolis winter parking restrictions resume

In Minneapolis, winter parking restrictions resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday following an additional one-day snow emergency.

Unless otherwise posted, you can park :

On the odd side of streets that are not Snow Emergency Routes

On both sides of Snow Emergency Routes

On both sides of parkways (where parking is allowed)

Do not park in Minneapolis:

On the even side of streets that are not Snow Emergency Routes

Where temporary "No parking" signs are posted, including if any are posted on a Snow Emergency Route.

More info: https://www.minneapolismn.gov/getting-around/snow/winter-parking-restrictions/