St. Paul declares snow emergency beginning Wednesday night

St. Paul has declared a snow emergency after several inches of snow fell in the city from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The snow combined with strong wind gusts has caused blowing and drifting snow all day. The official snow total recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 1.7 inches as of noon, although some areas have seen more or fewer inches.

St. Paul's snow emergency goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Beginning today at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 1/5/2022, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include all of downtown and streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. on 1/5/2022, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m. on Thursday, 1/6/2022, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no Night Plow signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. on 1/6/2022, will be ticketed and towed.

Please use our interactive winter parking map at stpaul.gov/snow.

