Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Douglas County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Lakeshore Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 6:35 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County, La Crosse County

St. Paul declares preemptive flood emergency as melt begins

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota turns attention to flooding

After a winter of plentiful snowfall, numerous Minnesota communities will now deal with its melting, and the threat of flooding.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota cities are bracing for the potential of damaging flooding as the snow melt begins.

St. Paul declares local flooding emergency

In St. Paul, the city has declared a preemptive local flood emergency to prepare for spring flooding.

Officials say the declaration allows them to "quickly mobilize resources to protect residents and infrastructure" for any Mississippi River flooding.

"Because of the recent snowfall, ongoing snowmelt, and forecast precipitation, we anticipate significant spring flooding from the Mississippi River. Today’s declaration ensures a proactive and well-prepared response to any needs that arise in the coming days and weeks," reads a statement from Mayor Melvin Carter.

The city adds that the declaration allows them to coordinate better with county, state, and federal emergency response agencies. The city says it will also allow them to apply for any potential federal reimbursement if a federal declaration happens.

Flooding is already a problem in southern Minnesota

The water is already starting to rise in some parts of southern Minnesota.

In Northfield, a flooding warning is in effect along the Cannon River, which has already flooded out some areas.

Crews were building up a berm along the St. Croix River in Stillwater on Tuesday. (FOX 9)

Stillwater builds berm

In Stillwater, crews were working along the river on Tuesday to build up a berm along the St. Croix River near the lift bridge.

It's just one of several steps the city has taken in recent weeks to prepare for the spring melt.