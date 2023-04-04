Minnesota weather: Cannon River in Northfield under flood warning

The Cannon River is expected to hit flood stage on Tuesday night, and the rising river level has already caused flooding at Carleton College in Northfield.

The river in Rice and Dakota counties is rising due to melting snow and recent rains. And with more storms on the way, flooding is expected over the next few days. This has prompted a river flood warning for the Cannon River — the first of the year in the region.

The Cannon River runs through the town of Northfield, about 45 minutes south of Minneapolis. Carleton College's campus is on the northeast side of town. There, soccer fields are currently underwater.

Tuesday morning, the river level was right around 896.5 feet, just a few inches below flood stage. The river will likely hit flood stage by Tuesday afternoon, with levels expected to crest causing minor flooding Wednesday night and then be back down below flood stage by Friday morning.

This isn't the only area seeing flooding. The Zumbro River is also nearing flood stage in Wabasha and Olmsted counties.