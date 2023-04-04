Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Minnesota weather: Cannon River in Northfield under flood warning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Cannon River is expected to hit flood stage on Tuesday night, and the rising river level has already caused flooding at Carleton College in Northfield. 

The river in Rice and Dakota counties is rising due to melting snow and recent rains. And with more storms on the way, flooding is expected over the next few days. This has prompted a river flood warning for the Cannon River — the first of the year in the region.

The Cannon River runs through the town of Northfield, about 45 minutes south of Minneapolis. Carleton College's campus is on the northeast side of town. There, soccer fields are currently underwater.  

The Cannon River in Northfield, Minnesota, is expected to reach flood stage on Tuesday.  (FOX 9)

Tuesday morning, the river level was right around 896.5 feet, just a few inches below flood stage. The river will likely hit flood stage by Tuesday afternoon, with levels expected to crest causing minor flooding Wednesday night and then be back down below flood stage by Friday morning. 

This isn't the only area seeing flooding. The Zumbro River is also nearing flood stage in Wabasha and Olmsted counties.

