Minnesota weather: Snowy morning commute causing crashes

Those heading to work Monday morning will see a drive more reminiscent of winter than the one they had last week.

Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening,

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the metro and south-central Minnesota until 6 p.m. Monday, with light snow expected to continue through much of the day. This will make roads slick for the afternoon commute.

Although accumulation won't be hefty by many Minnesotan's standards, roads remain slick and drivers are urged to use caution.

A look at snow across Minnesota

Snow has played a part in some crashes on Minnesota roads Monday morning, as motorists encounter slick spots across the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows much of the state's roads are partially or completely covered in snow as of 9 a.m., with numerous crashes and spin-outs reported. Slippery conditions are expected for the afternoon commute as well, with snow expected to continue for much of the day.

Here's a look at snowy roads and snow conditions across the state: