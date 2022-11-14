Expand / Collapse search

1 killed as school bus and car collide in Minnetonka

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:42PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

School bus vs. vehicle crash in Minnetonka: Raw

MnDOT traffic cameras show a crash between a school bus and at least one vehicle on Monday evening. The crash happened on Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road around 4 p.m. Cameras show an ambulance is on the scene.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision between a school bus and a vehicle in Minnetonka on Monday has left one person dead, troopers say.

The crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, around 4 p.m.

Snowy Minnesota morning leads to dozens of crashes on Monday

The first significant snowfall of the year in the Twin Cities metro led to some traffic trouble on Monday morning.

RELATED: 322 crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

Minnesota State Patrol says there are no injuries reported on the school bus.

This is a developing story.

Crash between school bus and vehicle on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. (MnDOT)