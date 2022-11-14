1 killed as school bus and car collide in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision between a school bus and a vehicle in Minnetonka on Monday has left one person dead, troopers say.
The crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, around 4 p.m.
Minnesota State Patrol says there are no injuries reported on the school bus.
This is a developing story.
Crash between school bus and vehicle on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. (MnDOT)