Snow falls in Twin Cities as Winter Storm Warning continues through Sunday

article

The snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities metro area, with several inches reported by early Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several other Minnesota and Wisconsin counties.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the morning with the heaviest rates over the next few hours, so drive carefully. MnDOT is reporting many crashes and spinouts across the metro. The snow should taper off in the metro by about 11 a.m.

So far, New Ulm has reported about 9 inches of snow, while areas like Burnsville have reported about 3 inches.

Officials have issues No Travel Advisories in the following counties: Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine.