Sunday morning's snowstorm brought up to 9 inches of snow in New Ulm and about 3 in Burnsville, Minnesota. And it's still going.

Snow totals:

New Ulm: 9"

Mankato: 7"

Owatonna: 6.2"

Rochester: 4.9"

St. James: 4.5"

Winona: 3.3"

Burnsville: 3"