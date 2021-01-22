Saturday snow could bring 3 to 6 inches to Twin Cities metro

article

While it’s been largely a mild and dry January in the Twin Cities, those in the metro should plan on getting their shovels out this weekend.

Snow is expected to reach the metro in the later half of the day Saturday and taper off overnight.

Areas north of the metro are expected to get about 1 to 3 inches of snow, while the metro area could get about 3 to 6 inches.

Some areas south of the Twin Cities could get over 6 inches of snow.

