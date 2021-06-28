Rumbling rain rolls through region Monday afternoon

article

Several showers and storms developed early Monday afternoon, slowly moving east. At times the storms brought heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail as well as rumbles and lightning to parts of the state.

While we won't see the torrential rain Saturday brought, storms Monday could produce some quick hitting heavy rains for some throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Tuesday brings the potential for more hit or miss showers and storms, but no severe weather is expected.

Over the weekend, parts of the state saw some much-needed rain with Mankato reporting 4.38 inches between Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.