Vadnais Heights could undo new fire station project after complaints

The Brief The Vadnais Heights City Council is considering reversing a more than $30 million project to build a new fire station following resident backlash over costs. The project was approved last month and was to be financed through bonds, with bids expected this summer. The city administrator is recommending the council rescind the plan and instead hire a public relations firm to develop a public engagement and communication plan.



The Vadnais Heights City Council may backtrack on a plan to build a new fire station just a month after approval after some backlash from residents over the cost of the project.

Fire station project reversal

What we know:

A proposal on the Vadnais Heights City Council agenda for Tuesday asks members to consider reversing a capital project approved last month.

Last month, the council approved a more than $30 million project to build a new city fire station. The project is set to be financed through bonds and the council was readying to entertain bids this summer.

By the numbers:

Officials said the project would cost residents about $30 to $65 per month, depending on home value.

The backstory:

However, according to the city administrator, the city has received "significant questions and feedback from residents regarding the proposed project" since its approval. The administrator is now recommending that the council rescind the plan approval and instead approve a contract with a public relations firm to develop a "comprehensive public engagement and communication plan" for the proposed project.

What's next:

The council will weigh the decision on the project at its meeting on Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.