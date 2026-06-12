6 months in: Minneapolis E-Line nearly twice the riders Metro Transit expected

The Brief Metro Transit’s E-Line bus rapid transit has been running for six months, replacing the Number 6 bus. The E-Line draws about 5,600 riders daily—nearly double what Metro Transit expected. Some businesses saw big revenue drops during construction, but many now report more visitors and improved access.



Metro Transit’s E-Line is marking six months on the road, and business owners are weighing in on the changes it has brought to their neighborhoods.

E-Line brings new riders and renewed business

What we know:

The E-Line, Metro Transit’s eighth bus rapid transit line, launched in December and runs from Southdale to the University of Minnesota. It replaced the Number 6 bus and features enhanced stations with better lighting, security cameras, real-time bus information and ticket machines.

Metro Transit reports the E-Line is averaging about 5,600 rides a day, which is roughly twice the number they expected. "The E-line has been a real success. People want service that's fast, frequent and reliable, and you get all those things when you do something like this on the E-line," said Drew Kerr, Metro Transit spokesperson.

Syril McNally, who owns Doug Flanders and Associates Fine Art Gallery near 50th and France, says the area has bounced back since construction ended. "We've had a lot of new people come in who have never been here before, and that have wanted to come for quite a while. So yeah, it's absolutely helped people reach us," said McNally.

Some business owners at 50th and France and in Linden Hills reported their revenues dropped 40% to 60% during construction of the new bus stops and other improvements. But Metro Transit says the upgrades have helped attract more riders to the line.

'It's absolutely worth the pain'

The backstory:

The E-Line’s construction caused headaches for some shop and restaurant owners in south Minneapolis and Edina, with significant revenue drops during the work. However, the hope was that the new transit line would bring more people to the area once finished.

McNally believes the short-term pain was worth it for the long-term gain. "We have artists who depend on the bus, so for that reason alone absolutely. I think it's great if it helps more people get to where they need to go. It's wonderful," said McNally.

What they're saying:

Business owners and Metro Transit both say the E-Line has helped bring new customers to the 50th and France area and made it easier for people to visit shops and galleries.

The improvements to stations and increased ridership are seen as a positive sign for the neighborhoods served by the E-Line.

Metro Transit says a new bus rapid transit line will debut in St. Paul next year, and more lines are being developed for the future.