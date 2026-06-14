Driver arrested in deadly White Bear Lake motorcycle crash was 3 times over alcohol limit: charges

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The Brief A 63-year-old White Bear Lake man faces criminal vehicular homicide charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a motorcyclist at a Highway 61 and Highway 96 intersection on June 10. Robert Marines Rodriguez registered a .27 BAC — more than three times the legal limit — after the crash that killed 31-year-old Dana Marie Lucker Milan. Witnesses reported Lucker Milan had a green light; Rodriguez claimed he had a yellow arrow and did not see the motorcycle.



The driver involved in a deadly crash in White Bear Lake last week that claimed the life of a motorcyclist is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges after authorities say they tested more than three times over the blood-alcohol limit.

Deadly crash in White Bear Lake

What we know:

Robert Marines Rodriguez, 63, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol for the crash on the night of Wednesday, June 10. Rodriguez was behind the wheel of a Jeep that collided with a motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Dana Marie Lucker Milan of Stillwater.

Lucker Milan was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Rodriguez was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The backstory:

Minnesota State Patrol responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 96 in White Bear Lake. According to investigators, the Jeep driven by Rodriguez was making a left turn when it crossed in front of a motorcycle heading north on Highway 61.

Witnesses told authorities the motorcycle driven by Lucker Milan had a green light when it entered the intersection and crashed hard into the side of the Jeep. Lucker Milan was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Speaking with troopers, Rodriguez claimed he had a yellow arrow and did not see the motorcycle before turning.

Troopers say Rodriguez showed signs of intoxication

Big picture view:

As Rodriguez tried to explain his side of the story, troopers say they noticed clear signs of intoxication. Authorities say Rodriguez smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and poor balance. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and then registered a .27 BAC on a preliminary breath test.

Rodriguez admitted to drinking a Bloody Mary and a shot of Fireball earlier that evening.

Troopers arrested Rodriguez at the scene and took a blood sample for further analysis. Those results are still pending.

Dig deeper:

Rodriguez has a prior DWI conviction from 2021. Rodriguez faces up to ten years in prison if convicted on the criminal vehicular homicide case.

What's next:

He made his first appearance in court last Friday where bail was set at $100,000. As of Sunday, he remains in Ramsey County Jail.

He is due to return to court on Thursday.