Wadena cold case disappearance: $25K reward being offered for woman missing since 1987: Watch live

The Brief Authorities are set to announce a $25,000 reward for information in the nearly 39-year-old cold case disappearance of Wadena, Minnesota woman Carla Beth Anderson, who hasn't been seen since 1987. Carla Beth Anderson was last seen when her family dropped her off at her apartment on the night of November 13, 1987. Anderson never showed up for work the next day and hasn't been heard from since.



Authorities are set to announce a $25,000 reward being offered for new information in the cold case disappearance of a Wadena woman who has been missing for nearly 39 years.

Search for Carla Beth Anderson

The backstory:

Carla Beth Anderson was last seen in Wadena on November 13, 1987.

According to the Charley Project, she was a Hardee's worker and went out with her family to celebrate being named employee of the month at work. After dinner, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., her family dropped her off at the Greenwood Apartments where she lived.

Police say they were able to determine that she made it safely back inside her apartment because a cup and a videotape she was carrying were found inside her apartment.

Local perspective:

However, the next day she never showed up for work, which was uncharacteristic for Anderson. She has never been heard from since. According to investigators, her apartment did not appear to be disturbed and the only things missing were her keys and her Hardee's jacket.

Authorities do suspect foul play in her disappearance, according to a post on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Carla Beth Anderson (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

Anderson was 23 years old when she disappeared. She was slight in stature, just 4-feet-11-inches tall and 80 pounds. She had blonde hair, blue or brown eyes, and a half-inch scar over her right eye from stitches.

She was last seen wearing a brown and orange Hardee's jacket, a white Pepsi and Mountain Dew sweatshirt with three bears on it, blue jeans, and pink sneakers.

Anderson suffered from a slight mental disability.

Reward being offered

What's next:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Wadena Police Department are slated to hold a news conference on Monday to highlight the cold case. During the news conference, authorities will announce a $25,000 reward for new information that will help locate Anderson.

You can watch that news conference live in the news player above.