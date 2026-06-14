South Minneapolis shooting victim sues sellers who hid neighbor's allege violent history

The Brief Davis and Caroline Moturi are suing the city of Minneapolis, former Police Chief Brian O’Hara, their neighbor John Sawchak, and the former homeowners who sold them their house. The Moturi’s claim the previous owners did not disclose ongoing harassment and threats from Sawchak before selling the home in 2023. It is unclear if issues with a neighbor legally count as material facts that must be disclosed to buyers.



A Minneapolis couple is taking legal action after a shooting and months of alleged neighbor harassment, raising new questions about what home sellers must disclose.

Moturi files lawsuit over undisclosed neighbor conflicts

What we know:

Davis and Caroline Moturi bought their south Minneapolis home in 2023, expecting a fresh start. Instead, they say they faced months of harassment from their neighbor, John Sawchak, before Davis Moturi was shot in October of 2024.

The lawsuit claims the previous homeowners had their own conflicts with Sawchak, including police calls, reported death threats and a harassment restraining order in 2023. According to the complaint, none of this was shared with the Moturi’s before the sale closed.

The Moturi’s point to a seller disclosure form where the previous homeowners answered "no" when asked if they were aware of any other material facts that could affect a buyer's use or enjoyment of the property.

Minnesota law requires sellers to disclose any material facts they know of that could impact a buyer’s use or enjoyment of a property. The Moturi’s say if they had known about the neighbor issues, they never would have purchased the home.

The other side:

FOX 9 reached out to the former homeowners for comment, but has not heard back. Attempts to contact Davis Moturi and his legal team were also unsuccessful.

The case also names the city of Minneapolis, former Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Sawchak as defendants.

One of the key questions in the case is whether alleged issues with a neighbor qualify as "material facts about the property" that must be disclosed under state law.

The Moturi’s’ lawsuit highlights the challenges buyers can face when past neighbor disputes are not made clear during a home sale.

What’s next for the lawsuit, neighbors involved

Why you should care:

This case could set a precedent for what sellers in Minnesota must tell buyers about neighbor disputes, potentially affecting future home sales across the state.

The outcome may clarify whether sellers are required to disclose conflicts with neighbors, not just issues with the property itself.