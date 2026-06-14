Speed, alcohol factors in Sartell crash that seriously injured 2 drivers

The Brief Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash on Roberts Road in Sartell on Saturday night. Emergency crews had to free both drivers, who were then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role, and the crash is still under investigation.



Authorities say two drivers were seriously injured in a crash Saturday night in Sartell, and it's believed speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.

Sartell injury crash

What we know:

Sartell Public Safety said officers, firefighters and Mayo Ambulance responded to the 800 block of Roberts Road for a crash with injuries Saturday night. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and both drivers trapped inside.

Both drivers had to be extricated by emergency personnel before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said both are in serious but stable condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol helped with the investigation and brought in a crash reconstruction expert to help determine what happened. Emergency crews worked together to safely remove the drivers and provide medical care at the scene before transporting them to the hospital.

Crash investigation, possible contributing factors

Why you should care:

According to Sartell Public Safety, early information from the scene suggests that speed and alcohol impairment may have contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to understand exactly what led up to the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those involved or provided updates on their conditions beyond stating they are in serious but stable condition. The full findings of the crash investigation have not yet been shared.