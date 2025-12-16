South metro schools threat: 1 in custody, 2 questioned

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday by Apple Valley police, believed responsible for a social media video targeting high schools. Two juveniles are being questioned by Burnsville police for separate threats targeting middle schools. High schools in Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount canceled classes Tuesday. Burnsville middle and elementary schools let out early. Classes will resume Wednesday. School districts say no ongoing threat remains.



The first threat Apple Valley police heard about came on Sunday, targeting a planned walkout at their high school on Monday.

It was investigated, and found not credible. Then on Tuesday, they learned of a video circulating on social media that listed four high schools -- leading Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount and Eagan -- to call off classes on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon came another social media threat targeting Burnsville middle schools, leading those schools, plus the elementary schools, to send kids home early.

The investigation

What we know:

Tuesday afternoon, Apple Valley police arrested a 16-year-old in Eagan believe responsible for the social media video targeting high schools.

The video showed a number of weapons, but during a search no weapons were found. The teen remains in custody pending formal charges. Meantime, Burnsville police identified and are questioning two juveniles for the middle school threat.

No ongoing concern

What they're saying:

Burnsville police say "this remains an active investigation; however, at this time we do not believe these threats are related and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public."

Apple Valley police tell FOX 9 the video threat that came Monday appeared to be a copycat or piggyback to the original threat they investigated on Sunday, but the teen in custody was not responsible for the original threat.

What's next:

Both districts 191 and 196 put out statements to families saying there is no active and ongoing threat and school resumes on Wednesday.