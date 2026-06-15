Eagan police standoff ends safely

Eagan police say a standoff along Rahn Road ended safely Monday afternoon.

Eagan investigation

The backstory:

Eagan police put out a warning shortly after 9:30 a.m. about an ongoing situation along Rahn Road and Diffley Road.

At the time, police were asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Since then, there have been no updates.

What we know:

Shortly after noon, officers issued an update saying the situation had resolved safely.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the greater community," police said. "Thank you for your patience while our officers worked to bring this to a safe outcome for everyone involved. We're grateful to serve this community."