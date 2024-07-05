Rainfall totals from our Independence Day

article

Rain interrupted a large area of Minnesota for the 4th of July. Most of the Metro had steady rain through the afternoon with the break from the wet weather occurring just in time for some evening grilling and firework displays.

Others saw the opposite, with the Brainerd Lakes Area having a pleasant start to the 4th through part of the afternoon before rain and even downpours started. A swath of heavy rain occurred from near the Brainerd Lakes Area through part of Mille Lacs and off toward northwestern Wisconsin. Reports around this swath came in at around one to three inches.

Contours can be seen on the Minnesota map of this area of heavy rain. A few reports near Hinckley to areas surrounding Mille Lacs had some of the heaviest rainfall in the state.

Another swath of heavy rain occurred in central to western Minnesota on a line near Litchfield and to the west toward Montevideo, where reports topped off around two to three inches.



The northern Metro saw anywhere from a few tenths to around three-quarters of an inch of rain. The southern suburbs picked up more with reports coming in closer to an inch to an inch-and-a-half.