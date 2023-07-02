Minnesota forecast: 'Slight' chance of severe weather afternoon of July 4th

Do you miss the 90s? Those temperatures are making a comeback and are here to stay throughout the holiday weekend!

Expect the mercury to rise into the low 90s on Sunday under a cloudless sky! Besides the heat and a hint of humidity, conditions will remain calm for Sunday. However, chances of thunderstorms reemerge from mid to late afternoon on Monday, with a slight risk of severe weather looming over parts of West Central Minnesota. The metro area falls under a Level 1 "Marginal" risk zone.

The hot and unstable air preceding an incoming cold front will heighten the threat of severe weather by Tuesday afternoon. Most of the state faces a Level 2 "Slight" risk of severe weather for the afternoon. Some storms may persist into the overnight hours and extend into Wednesday.

Although the risk escalates on Tuesday, both Monday and Tuesday's storm threats encompass potent, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will dip below average before bouncing back into the 80s towards the end of next week.