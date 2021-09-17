Overnight storms knock out power, down trees around the metro

Storms rolled through Minnesota overnight, downing trees and knocking out power throughout the Twin Cities metro.

Overnight storms downed trees throughout the metro. (FOX 9)

Early Friday a storm came through that brought winds that gusted up to 60 miles per hour. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport verified a wind gust of 64 miles per hour around 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Trees down in Burnsville. Authorities are advising residents to be cautious if driving Friday morning. (City of Burnsville / FOX 9)

The most damage was reported in the south metro.

Power outages

As of 8 a.m., about 50,000 people in Minnesota and around 11,000 in western Wisconsin are without power, according to Xcel Energy.

Xcel said crews are working to safely assess the damage and restore power as quickly as possible to customers. See the outage map here.

Trees down in Eagan, Minnesota (FOX 9 viewer Sterling / FOX 9)

Authorities are advising people to drive with car if they are heading into work Friday morning, as some street lights may be out.

Schools closed, delayed due to storms

Several school district are either closed completely or delaying school start times due to the overnight storms.

South Washington County Schools canceled class Friday for three schools: Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion, Pullman Elementary and Hillside Elementary. The school district said the closure is because the schools and surrounding neighborhoods do not have power.

Students at those schools will not be required to submit school work on Friday because they do not have their devices, school officials said.

A tree down in Apple Valley, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

All schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district (District 196) will start two hours late on Friday due to significant storm damage throughout the district, officials said.

The school district is warning students and families that buses may be delayed in the morning and afternoon as drivers work to safely pick up students.

All District 196 preschool and early childhood special education classes are canceled on Friday.

Hudson public library damaged

The public library in Hudson, Wisconsin is closed Friday after the overnight storms caused a significant amount of damage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm damage at the Hudson Area Library. From: FOX 9

The lobby and a section of the children's area were hit, Hudson Area Library said in a Facebook post.

