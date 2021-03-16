Snow totals: Mankato gets foot of snow during spring snow storm

article

Parts of the state got a spring snow day Monday, with up to a foot of snow falling in southern Minnesota and 2-5 inches in the Twin Cities metro.

The storm system out of the west started Sunday in southwestern Minnesota and reached the Twin Cities late Monday morning. Mankato came out on top with 12 inches of snow, while over 9 inches were reported in Rochester. The official total from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 2.9 inches.

The snow storm came after a weekend of spring-like temperatures that had many Minnesotans outside enjoying the warm weather. The weather is on the up and up again, however, with warmer temps in the forecast the rest of the week.

Mankato: 12.0 inches

Rochester: 9.3 inches

St. Peter: 7.8 inches

Faribault: 5.0 inches

Savage: 4.5 inches

Chanhassen: 4.1 inches

MSP Airport: 2.9 inches

Stay up to date on the weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts and live traffic maps 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.