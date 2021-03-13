After spring-like Saturday, Twin Cities could see some snow on Monday
(FOX 9) - After a picture-perfect, sunny, spring-like Saturday, Minnesota is bracing for some snow.
A storm system out of the west is expected to push through starting Sunday night in southwest Minnesota and reaching the metro by Monday morning.
In the metro, a slushy one to two inches of snow are possible starting Monday morning through the evening. Southwest Minnesota could see a little more accumulation, with some localized areas seeing four or five inches or more. A winter storm watch is in effect for those areas.
Temperatures are also expected to drop on Monday, with highs in the mid-30s.