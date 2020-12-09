October-like temperatures reported in Twin Cities, more warmth expected Thursday

article

Much of Minnesota experienced an October-like day Wednesday as high temperatures passed 50 degrees in parts of the state.

The normal high for Dec. 9 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is 29 degrees, but the airport reported a high of 52 Wednesday. The record high, set in 1939, was 58 degrees.

Warm temperatures are possible Thursday as well with high temperatures back in the 40s.

In addition to the warm temperatures, Minnesotans could be treated to a look at the Northern Lights overnight Wednesday.

A geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center is in effect from Wednesday through Friday.

FOX 9’s meteorologists say the best viewing times for the northern lights are usually around midnight through the early morning hours, but it can vary. They recommend getting away from the city lights to have the best chance of seeing them.