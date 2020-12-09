Northern lights could be visible across all of Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

article

People all across Minnesota could have a chance to see the northern lights Wednesday or Thursday night, if the sky is clear.

A geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center is in effect from Wednesday through Friday.

This could make the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, visible across much of the northern U.S., including all of Minnesota.

FOX 9’s meteorologists say the best viewing times for the northern lights are usually around midnight through the early morning hours, but it can vary. They recommend getting away from the city lights to have the best chance of seeing them.