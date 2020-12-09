Expand / Collapse search

Northern lights could be visible across all of Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9
article

CLOQUET, MN - SEPT. 28: The aurora borealis could be seen on the North horizon in the night sky over Wolf Lake in the Cloquet State Forest in Minnesota around midnight on Saturday morning. The KP index was high in the early morning hours of Saturday (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - People all across Minnesota could have a chance to see the northern lights Wednesday or Thursday night, if the sky is clear. 

A geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center is in effect from Wednesday through Friday. 

This could make the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, visible across much of the northern U.S., including all of Minnesota. 

FOX 9’s meteorologists say the best viewing times for the northern lights are usually around midnight through the early morning hours, but it can vary. They recommend getting away from the city lights to have the best chance of seeing them. 