NWS confirms second EF-1 tornado Monday night, this one near Howard Lake, Minn.

An EF-1 tornado touched down near Howard Lake, Minn. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey team from the NWS found that a tornado touched down southwest of Howard Lake and traveled a little over a mile.

It was 90 yards wide and its peak wind speed was determined to be 90 miles per hour.

This map, from the National Weather Service, shows the path of a tornado confirmed to have touched down in Howard Lake, Minn. Monday night.

The determination of this tornado comes one day after the NWS confirmed another EF-1 tornado in the Minnetrista area Monday night.

The Minnetrista tornado traveled 3.5 miles, spanned 200 yards and spent five whole minutes on the ground.