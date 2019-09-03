NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area Monday night

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Watertown, Minn. Labor Day evening.

An EF-1 tornado caused damaged in Minnetrista, Minnesota on September 2, 2019. (Shayne Wells)

NWS-Twin Cities says the tornado moved east-southeast into Hennepin County after it touched down in the Minnetrista area.

An EF-1 tornado caused damage in Minnestrista, Minnesota on Sept. 2, 2019. (Shayne Wells / FOX 9)

It spent 5 minutes on the ground, traveled a total of 3.5 miles and was 200 yards wide.

Parts of Minnetrista saw tree damage after an EF-1 tornado moved through the area on the evening of September 2, 2019. (Shayne Wells / FOX 9)

Outside of the tornado, the storm featured hail and heavy winds that swept through the Twin Cities area late Monday night.