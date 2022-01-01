New Year's Day forecast: Minnesota stays below zero to start 2022

It’s cold! Early morning wind chills were well below zero to start the New Year, ranging from -35 to -40 in western and central Minnesota and -25 to -35 in eastern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities metro will be lucky to reach a high temperature of zero on Saturday, with a subzero high of -1 or -2 more likely. The NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis should have a wind chill of about -18 when the puck drops just after 6 p.m.

Cold air will keep afternoon high temperatures below zero across most of Minnesota, while reaching the lower single digits in western Wisconsin. Wind chill advisories are in effect for most the region. You can check active alerts at fox9.com/weather-alerts and on the FOX 9 Weather App.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits on Sunday as well but should rebound to start the work week with highs in the 20s.

According to the Duluth office of the National Weather Service, the cold weather "winners" Saturday morning were Cass Lake with a wind chill of -52 and Effie with an actual air temperature of -38.

