Multiple reports of trees down in western Minnesota as new round of storms push through

As a new round of storms moves through southwest Minnesota, there have been multiple reports of trees and branches down from strong winds.

The new line of storms has triggered multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to the west while a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for areas of south-central Minnesota from Redwood Falls and Hutchinson to southwest parts of the metro and Albert Lea.

FOX 9 weatherchaser Bill Doms came across multiple trees down in Avoca, Minnesota and a roof that had blown off a machine shed at a farm off Highway 30 in Westbrook, Minnesota.

Baseball-sized hail, downed trees reported

Baseball-sized hail was reported in Appleton, west of the Twin Cities Saturday morning.

Baseball-sized hail reported in Appleton, Minnesota Saturday morning. (Sheridan Giese / FOX 9)

Hail in Appleton, Minnesota. (Twitter user @Vikeologist / FOX 9)

Large hail and downed trees were reported in Stearns County.

The Sartell Police Department reported trees down and large hail as a storm passed through the area on Saturday. (Sartell Police Department / FOX 9)

Downed trees in Freeport, Minnesota. (Glen Klaphake / FOX 9)

Timing of next round of severe weather

Big questions remain though on timing and coverage for our next round of severe weather. The most likely scenario will be scattered storms developing in southwestern MN during the late afternoon and spreading quickly east and northeast through the evening. Several rounds of rain could lead to flash flooding, along with 60-80 miles per hour wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

Make sure you have a way to receive storm warnings this afternoon, and if you plan on an afternoon outside--especially if you're heading to the Minnesota State Fair--be sure to keep your eye on the sky.

