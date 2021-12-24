Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wadena County, West Marshall County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Norman County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

More melting, possible record warmth on Christmas Eve

(FOX 9) - Our late December thaw continues Friday. 

Friday morning, we climbed back above freezing in the wee hours of the day at 2 a.m. We continue to build upon Thursday's highs near 40 by pushing temperatures into the middle 40s in the afternoon. Not only would that obviously lead to more melting, but it flirts with record warmth as our current record for Christmas Eve is 46 degrees set back in 1957.  

The warmer air surging our way brings a few extra clouds and very random and light drips or sprinkles this morning. However, a change in wind direction allows some patchy sun to shine Friday afternoon as temperatures head deep into the 40s. 

Warm Christmas Eve, possible flurries Christmas Day

It will be a mild, warm Christmas Eve with temperatures in the middle 40s this afternoon, possibly breaking the record for warmth on this day. Colder air will return overnight and we could see a dash of flurries or light flakes in the Twin Cities metro on Christmas Day with a few inches possible up north.

Colder, more seasonable temps in the teens return Friday night and into a bright Christmas morning, but snow lovers DO have a shot of a few flying flurries by Christmas afternoon. They probably won't amount to much more than a dusting in the Twin Cities, but a couple of inches are possible across northern Minnesota. 

Another system rolls in from the southwest on Sunday, bringing a high near 30 and snow showers that slowly cross the state through the afternoon & into Sunday night. It's too early for specifics, but a general swath of 2-4 inches is possible as we wake up Monday morning (keep an eye for updates throughout the weekend).

Winter lovers get another accumulating shot at snow into Tuesday before some frigid temps return midweek to wrap up the year on a COLD note. 

