Late December thaw in forecast for Christmas Eve

Say goodbye to what little snow pack we have left as we slide closer to Christmas with quite the late December thaw.

A nearby warm front pushes the southern half of the state deep into the thawing 30s Thursday afternoon with plenty of melting going on with ample sunshine. We'll only flirt briefly in the frozen upper 20s early tonight before temperatures climb back above freezing after midnight as another surge of warmer air tracks our way, even wringing out another round of light rain or freezing drizzle for the area for Friday morning.

That would be short-lived, however, as we clear the sky back to mostly sunny conditions as a warm breeze pushes our temps in the Twin Cities into the lower 40s for Christmas Eve.

Colder, more seasonable temps return for Christmas Day as snow lovers DO have a shot of a few flying flurries by Christmas afternoon. They won't amount to anything, but at least the sight of flakes will make a few folks smile.

More winter feeling temps await for next week with light snow chances returning in earnest on Sunday afternoon and again on Tuesday.

