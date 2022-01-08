MnDOT lifts no travel advisory

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted a no travel advisory on state and federal highways in Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties. Temperatures plummeted Thursday into Friday, and mixed with high winds created near white-out conditions.



Visibility has since improved in these areas. However, there is still blowing snow and roads are partially snow and ice covered, so motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.



MnDOT warns that even if state and federal highways are passable, travel may still be difficult on county, township and municipal roads. Check with local agencies for current road conditions.

