MN weather: Snow totals from Wednesday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro saw about an inch or less of snow Wednesday, while western Minnesota picked up 1–4 inches. The blast of wintry weather led to slick roads Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.



A blast of wintry weather Wednesday dumped an inch or less of snow across the Twin Cities metro.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw about 0.75 inches of snow, with some areas seeing slightly more where it snowed for most of the day. Meanwhile, western Minnesota saw 1–4 inches, with higher snow totals closer to North Dakota.

Snow totals from Wednesday's storm

Snow at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Nov. 20, 2024. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at snow totals across the state from Wednesday's snow:

Moorhead: 3.8 inches

Grand Forks, North Dakota: 3 inches

Warren: 2 inches

Kimball: 2 inches

St. Cloud: 1.9 inches

Waseca: 1.5 inches

Maple Plain: 1.5 inches

Chanhassen: 1.3 inches

Watertown: 1 inch

MSP Airport: 0.75 inches

White Bear Lake: 0.5 inches

Note: This story will be updated as snow totals are confirmed.

Snow led to slick roads Wednesday, Thursday morning

The snow started in the Twin Cities before sunrise on Wednesday when air temperatures started to dip below freezing, but the roads were in pretty good shape until the evening commute.

This is because the freeze/thaw cycle for soil is delayed by air temperature. It takes a while for the ground to catch up to colder air temperatures, especially during daylight.

Well, after several plus hours of sub-freezing air temperatures on Wednesday, the ground started to freeze. Add a snowy burst for a few hours around and over the evening commute as that is occurring, and that spells accumulating snow on our roadways and some slippery conditions.

The exact opposite will likely happen on Thursday as air temperatures start the day above freezing, but the ground is still frozen, so our snow will take a little while to melt on our roads and grassy surfaces.