Minnesota weather: Gray, windy and dry on Thursday

The Brief After a snowy Wednesday, Thursday will be dry but windy with gusts reaching 40 mph. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. The weekend is looking calmer before a cold front moves in at the start of the week.



It will be a mostly cloudy and windy day on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be dry but mostly cloudy, with gusty winds reaching up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will return to above freezing for much of the state, though western Minnesota will see temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 39 degrees, so the inch or so of snow that fell will likely melt by the end of the day.

The winds will gradually ease from Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the lower 30s.

Looking ahead

Friday will be calmer and still mostly cloudy, with the potential for sunshine later in the day. Saturday is brighter with temperatures in the 30s, while Sunday will be slightly warmer but the clouds return.

A cold front is set to arrive at the start of the week, bringing temperatures back into the lower 30s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: