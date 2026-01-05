MN weather: Freezing rain, fog overnight could make for slick driving

The Brief The Twin Cities is expected to get a mix of rain and freezing rain Monday night and Tuesday morning, making travel conditions difficult for the morning commute. Tuesday will start foggy and be gray with a high in the 30s. The rest of the week remains gray, but with temperatures above normal for January.



If you’re on Minnesota roads Monday night or Tuesday morning, be prepared for some potentially slick conditions.

Overnight conditions

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says temperatures will hold near freezing Monday night, as a narrow band of rain rolls out of southwestern Minnesota and tracks east to northeast across portions of the state. That includes the Twin Cities metro.

Rain, freezing rain and fog are all a part of the scenario after 8 p.m. The possibility of freezing in the Twin Cities is temperature dependent, up until the rain starts. A degree or two across as small as just one county will create a definitive line of rain, or freezing rain.

The greatest threat of freezing rain will be between 10 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, with an overnight low in the 20s.

Tuesday forecast

Why you should care:

Tuesday will start foggy and be mostly gray with a high in the low 30s. If we get precipitation in the form of freezing rain, the morning commute will be slick with icy roads.

The rest of the week will continue to stay gray with highs in the 30s the rest of the week.

Weekend look-ahead

What's next:

Saturday looks to be mild for January with a high in the upper 20s and a chance for snow showers. The sun could return Sunday, with a high near 30.