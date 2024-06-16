Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Sunday with storms returning to start the work week

Temperatures in Minnesota on Father's Day will likely warm into the 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, but it will feel much hotter outside.

Heat Index values are expected to approach 100 degrees for parts of the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area.

It will likely feel hot through the evening before cooling off a bit on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area Sunday night and last through Monday.

Most days during the work week will likely be warm and humid with Wednesday potentially being the only exception.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast and heat advisories in the area: