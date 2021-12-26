Snow falls in Twin Cities, metro expected to catch a few inches overnight

article

After a quiet Christmas, a developing system is bringing snow and a wintery mix to parts of Minnesota Sunday.

Sunday evening, flakes started to fall across the Twin Cities metro and to areas further north.

Much of northern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, where 4-7 inches of snow could fall.

The rest of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Monday, with up to 4 inches of snow possible.

Winds will also pick up late Sunday, gusting around 30+ mph, which may create hazardous driving conditions. Gusty winds will continue through Monday.

Advertisement

Early Monday morning temperatures will climb into the low 30s, hovering around the freezing level for parts of the state, which will turn some of the snow into a wintery mix, and present the potential for a little freezing drizzle, mainly south of the Twin Cities.