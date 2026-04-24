Edina shooting: Argument leads to fatal encounter before suspects flee

The Brief Elevoun Quinnell Wren, 23, of Edina, faces second-degree murder charges following a shooting that occurred near Southdale Center on April 22. Charges state that both the victim and Wren got into a physical altercation prior to the shooting that left one shot five times. Authorities later executed a search warrant at Wren's apartment, where a pistol and three magazines were recovered.



An Edina man faces murder charges after authorities believe an argument led to the fatal shooting of another near Southdale Center.

Edina murder charges

What we know:

Elevoun Quinnell Wren, 22, of Edina faces second-degree murder charges following a shooting that occurred on April 22.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, around 12:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 3300 block of 66th Street West in Edina following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found one victim who had been shot five times in the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Edina shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident, during which the victim began interacting with Wren, who was with three other men.

At that point, both the victim and Wren got into a physical altercation, with the victim putting his hands around Wren’s neck, according to the charges.

The two then disappeared out of view, before the victim fell to the ground. Wren can then be seen standing over him with his right arm outstretched and "something in his right hand."

A short time later, Wren and the other three take off running out of camera view.

The three that were accompanying Wren at the time of the shooting have since been released, authorities say.

Further surveillance showed Wren later entering an apartment unit identified as his.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the apartment, where a pistol was recovered from underneath a gray hooded sweatshirt in the corner of a closet. Three magazines and a magazine extender were also recovered, according to charges.

What's next:

Wren was taken into custody on April 23, where he remains currently.