White Earth man dies after fleeing deputy on ATV

The Brief A Becker County deputy chased a man on an ATV in White Earth on Friday afternoon. The rider was found unresponsive after fleeing and later pronounced dead. The cause of death is still under investigation.



A man who fled deputies on an ATV in White Earth was found unresponsive and later died after a short pursuit Friday afternoon.

Man dies after police pursuit

What we know:

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a man driving an ATV on the highway near County Highway 34 and County Highway 21 around 2:11 p.m.

The deputy recognized the driver and had prior knowledge that his driving privileges were "canceled—inimical to public safety." When the deputy tried to pull him over, the man sped away, heading south and onto Mission Road.

A short pursuit ended when the man entered a gravel trail on the south side of White Earth and the deputy lost sight of him. The pursuit was then called off.

Deputies find ATV abandoned and begin search

At about 2:25 p.m., deputies found the ATV abandoned in a field south of White Earth. They searched the area and soon found the man unresponsive in a nearby wooded area.

Deputies and emergency crews started life-saving measures, but the man, 47, of White Earth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is still being investigated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of death or further details about what happened after the man fled into the woods.