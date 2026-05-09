Minnesota gas prices hit $4.18: Uber and Lyft drivers say fuel discounts aren't enough

The Brief Gas prices in Minnesota have reached $4.18 per gallon as of this week. Uber and Lyft have launched new gas discount programs to help drivers with rising fuel costs. Many drivers say these savings are not enough to offset their daily expenses.



With gas prices climbing across Minnesota, ride-share drivers are looking for ways to manage higher costs at the pump.

Ride-share companies introduce new gas discount programs

What we know:

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas rose by 25 cents this week, with Minnesota’s average now at $4.18 per gallon. Uber and Lyft have both rolled out new programs to help drivers save on fuel.

Uber drivers can now save up to $1 per gallon using an app called Upside, which reimburses users depending on where they fill up. Uber also offers extra savings through Shell Fuel Rewards and the Uber Pro Card. According to Uber, some drivers could save $1.44 per gallon, but the highest discounts are reserved for top-tier drivers.

Lyft offers similar programs through Upside and Lyft Direct. The company says elite-level drivers could save up to 98 cents per gallon by combining tier-based rewards and cashback programs.

Both companies say these fuel savings programs are available through Tuesday, May 26.

Drivers say discounts are not enough

Why you should care:

Many ride-share drivers say the new discounts do not go far enough to help with rising expenses.

"That doesn’t help at all. You have to consider, as a driver, I am responsible for my gas. I'm responsible for tires, brake, insurance has skyrocketed. I mean, all these expenses come out of our pockets, and yet we're not even getting a fair share," said Farhan Badel, an Uber and Lyft driver.

One driver told FOX 9 they earn about $125 a day working five or six days a week, which puts their weekly earnings around $750 before expenses. Filling up costs about $45 a day, or as much as $315 a week just on gas, leaving take-home pay near $400 a week before accounting for maintenance and insurance.

"Your car, everything comes from the Uber fair or Lyft fair, and you paying, like I used to pay like, $30 when I fill my gas. Now I'm paying $45. So what is that? $15? Every single day," said Abdi Jama, an Uber and Lyft driver.

Drivers say they hope for more substantial relief as fuel prices continue to rise.