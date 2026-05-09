Woman dead after argument leads to shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief A woman died at the hospital after she was shot in south Minneapolis Saturday evening. Police say an argument inside an apartment led to gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before police responded.



A shooting in south Minneapolis left a woman dead Saturday night.

Fatal shooting on Pillsbury Avenue South

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a report of gunfire near Pillsbury Avenue South and West 25th Street around 5:30 p.m.

A woman was found at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police believe that an argument inside an apartment led to gunfire.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before police responded.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they made any arrests.

The woman has not yet been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip.